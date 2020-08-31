Entertainment

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful granted 'Kumerica' passport

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been issued with a 'Kumerican' passport

Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been granted her utmost request of becoming a 'Kumerican' after taking to social media to join the 'Kumerica' trend.

The MP for Ablekuma South constituency, took to social media to ask for the location to the 'Kumerican' embassy in Accra and the response was almost instant.



She got her passport processed in under an hour and presented to her remotely, that’s how fast 'Kumerica' works.

Obviously, in light, the minister made even more time to engage her followers in the comments.





