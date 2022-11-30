0
Ursula Owusu is loving the atmosphere in Qatar; blesses fans with a photo with Patrick Kluivert

Ursula Owusu And Patrick Stephan Kluivert.png Ursula Owusu and former footballer, Patrick Stephan Kluivert

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Minister of Communications and Digitalisation who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is currently in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.

On Wednesday, November 30, Ursula took to her Facebook page to share a 'unique' photo of herself and former Dutch footballer, Patrick Stephan Kluivert.

The two were all smiles in the stadium and as expected, the minister couldn't hide her excitement after crossing paths with the celebrated striker who played for top clubs in his career.

She wrote: "With Patrick Kluivert; for those old enough to remember this legendary footballer from the Netherlands!! Loving the atmosphere in Qatar!!"

The minister was on Monday spotted at the Education City Stadium for the Black Stars' game against South Korea.

Ahead of the game that witnessed Ghana emerged victorious. Ursula was pictured with some supporters in a jama session.

OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
