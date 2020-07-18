Entertainment

Ursula Owusu shares 34-year-old throwback to Jake Obetsebi Lamptey produced advert

Ursula Owusu in 1985

Sometimes we see them as though they were already grown, but even Ursula Owusu was once a university student.

After she completed Mfantsiman, Ursula went to study law at the University of Ghana.



It was during her time at the University that she was recruited by the late Jake Obetsebi Lamptey for a commercial.



Jake was a seasoned creative person in the advertising industry.

He got Ursula to model in a Star Beer commercial.



Ursula was a first year student at the university.





