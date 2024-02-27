Use old actors for older roles in movies - Sitsofe Tsikor calls

Sitsofe Tsikor is an actress and producer

Ghanaian actress and producer Sitsofe Tsikor has advocated for a balanced and supportive environment for actors in Ghana, regardless of their age or experience.

According to her, older actors can still be given roles in movies produced in Ghana instead of using younger actors for roles as older characters in movies.



She made this remark on the Ladies Circle show on TV3, where she shared her views on the state of the Ghanaian film industry.



Sitsofe Tsikor said that she had observed that some young actors are cast as older characters, while some older actors are denied roles.



She said that this is detrimental to the industry, as both old and new actors are needed for a thriving and diverse film sector in the country.



“We've seen actors who are young faces, and they've been put in the position to act as older actors. And we've seen a reverse where the older actors aren't getting any roles. And for a thriving industry, we need both. We need a fine balance between the old actors and the new actors. They are there for a purpose.

“Being an actor is one of those job roles you never really retire from. Because at every point, even on your dying bed, you could be required to play a role before you take your last breath. So we need both of them, a fine balance of both of them,” she said.



She praised the Nigerian film industry for setting a good example of how to use old and new actors in equal measure and urged the Ghanaian film industry to emulate them.



“If you look at the Nigerian industry, that's what they are doing very well. Just like Hollywood, they are using the old actors in equal measure as the new actors. And that's what we should inculcate here,” she said.



She added that as long as there is a demand for movies and a supply of actors, there is no reason for actors not to get jobs, whether old or young.



“Some people are very good at one thing, and others are very good at another thing. Even if ten people are good at one thing, so long as we are producing movies every day and people are ready to watch them,. There's no reason why actors shouldn't get jobs, whether old or young,” she said.

She called on the stakeholders in the film industry to create a conducive and fair environment for actors in Ghana and to appreciate the diversity and richness of their talents.



ID/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.