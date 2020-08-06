Entertainment

Use same effort you put into your looks before TV show for research - Kwame Gyan to Serwaa Amihere

Following her interview with the information Minister which has been described as a poor one, Communications Expert, Kwame Gyan has advised GHOne’s Serwaa Amihere.

The GHOne Television Presenter has been highly ridiculed after her interview with Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on ‘GHToday’.



Most of her critics asserted she was not on top of issues—and she failed to research before the show.



However, Serwaa rebutted that some people are misrepresenting what happened in her interview with the information Minister because of their political interest. She, therefore, urged them to watch the full interview and draw a fair conclusion.



“Don’t be taken in by the lopsided claims of party fanatics. I pressed him on the AWW Commission report. Sidestepping questions is a usual practice,” she added.

After her tweet, the outspoken communications expert, Kwame Gyan in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net replied that she failed the fundamentals of journalism.



He admonished Serwaa Amihere to invest much of her time researching before she starts any future interviews.



“Serwaa paaaaa. You failed the Fundamentals of journalism- research b4 interviews. And when you are caught off guard you say we should ignore the lopsided kominini of party fanatics. Sister, the same effort you put in your looks before a TV show, do same with research,” Kwame Gyan wrote.

