Use your energy to look for money - Tracey Boakye advises critics

Kumawood star, Tracey Boakye

Kumawood star Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new video taking a swipe at her critics who always circle her photos to troll her with it.

In the video, Tracey Boakye indicated that her critics were jealous of her because she owns a house at East Legon.



She indicated that she had a room full of clothes and could change them anyhow she wanted but she did not see the need to.



According to her, many people have always tried to stop her from replying her critics and trolls but she was not going to tolerate that anymore.

Watch the video below:



