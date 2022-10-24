Use your platforms to create awareness about breast cancer - Van Calebs urges celebrities

Ghanaian choreographer and cultural dance instructor, Van Calebs

Ghanaian choreographer and cultural dance instructor, Van Calebs has urged celebrities to use their social media platform to educate the public about breast cancer and the importance of screening their breasts.

In a social media post, Van Calebs urged celebrities to offer more sensitization on breast cancer to the public, particularly women.



He noted that the rate of breast cancer cases in the country is worrying and that celebrities need to play their role by creating awareness about it.



Van Calebs observed that whereas it is commendable that people take interest in preaching about breast cancer in October, it is imperative that the campaign is extended to all months of the year to continue exhorting the minds of people to the need to constantly check their breasts and practice things that protect and safeguard their breasts.

“The breast cancer month is great and important but I believe we can extend it to the whole year. The impact of breast cancer is devastating and I want to encourage all my celebrity friends to use their platforms to create more awareness about breast cancer. Let's do this for our women”, he posted on social media.



Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed every October to bring attention to the dangers of breast cancer.