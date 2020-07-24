Entertainment

Use your power to serve us – Yvonne Nelson directs Akufo-Addo

Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Actress, Yvonne Nelson has asked the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to use his power to serve the people of Ghana.

One cannot tell what triggered this post from the actress who is known to ‘fight’ against bad governance in Ghana.



However, recent developments in the country has left much to be desired of the politician who will do anything just to favour himself.



In a tweet talking to the President, Yvonne Nelson who is known to have led the dumsor must stop crusade said the President of Ghana should use his power to serve the people and not vice versa.



She said “Mr President @NAkufoAddo ….Use your power to serve Ghanaians”.



Yvonne Nelson is one of the few actresses in Ghana who comment on political issues considering how toxic it can get sometimes in the country.

Over the years she had said that she will one day join politics on a full time basis to help address the country’s developmental challenges.



She, however, could not choose between the two major political parties which one she should join because they have over the years been a disappointment to the people of Ghana.



Read her tweet below.





Mr President @NAkufoAddo ....Use your power to serve Ghanaians. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) July 23, 2020

