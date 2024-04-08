'Useless publicity stunt' - Ola Michael blasts Medikal, Fella amid marital issues

Fella Makafui, Medikal and Ola Michael

Entertainment pundit, Ola Michael has expressed concerns over what he describes as Medikal's apparent lack of seriousness in promoting his upcoming UK show.

According to him, the ongoing brouhaha between rapper Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui, is a useless publicity stunt.



On the April 6, 2024, episode of UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Ola Michael pointed out that despite the show being less than a month away, Medikal has not been actively promoting it, but has been involving himself in other situations that could be detrimental to its success.



He mentioned that the rapper's recent marital issues with wife Fella Makafui, as well as the beef with colleague rapper Showboy and former record label AMG, are overshadowing the show's publicity.



"The show is in less than a month, and I'm beginning to think he’s not serious about the show. I feel like, with this being the first time he is headlining a show in the UK, this is not the attitude to put up," said Ola.

“This matter with his wife, I have decided to think it is one of those useless publicity stunts until he comes out to explain those messages he has been posting.



“I can't sit and take my time decoding who is Serwaa and who went to have a threesome with who instead of focusing on how to make your show a success.



“Fella and Medikal are a very popular couple. If you realise, in previous shows, the audience gets very excited when Medikal is performing and Fella comes on stage. That could have been a great advantage in getting publicity for their upcoming show.



“Why is it that now that the show is coming up, you're showing that you're having problems in your marriage? When it could help build the show-up. What is wrong with these people?" Ola added.

The pundit stressed the importance of giving fans in the UK a compelling reason to attend the event, considering the challenges of filling up a venue like the O2 Indigo.



He said: “It's not easy to fill up a center like the O2 Indigo, Ghanaians don’t like coming out. You need to give them a reason to leave their jobs, which pay about £6 to £8 an hour and come to watch you."



“But if you were consistently talking about the show and not talking about frivolous matters like AMG and Showboy and Fella, we wouldn’t be discussing this.



“Now people in the UK would think you're not serious about this show so they won't come,” Ola continued.

As for the situation between Ghanaian rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, rumors of their separation have been circulating recently. Medikal announced that they are no longer together as husband and wife and are now co-parenting their child, Island Frimpong.



This announcement was followed by Medikal covering up a tattoo of Fella Makafui's name, which he had gotten in her honour.



The couple, who had a lavish wedding in 2020, have unfollowed each other on social media, and Fella has removed "Mrs. Frimpong" from her Instagram bio.



The situation has sparked much debate and speculation among fans and observers.

Medikal-Fella Makafui marriage brouhaha, a very useless stunt - Ola Micheal#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/QxsGDaV8zq — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) April 8, 2024

