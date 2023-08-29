Usuofia finally speaks on the death of his 24-year-old daughter

Usuofia and his late daughter

Seasoned Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as 'Osuofia' has finally broken his silence about the death of his 24-year-old daughter, Kosisochukwu Nkem Owoh.

Earlier after his daughter's death, the movie star was attacked for allegedly abandoning his family a situation which according to them, resulted in the 24-year-old's demise.



Sources claimed that the actor's deceased daughter, Kosisochukwu had repeatedly pleaded with her father to pay for her medical care overseas severally before dying from liver cancer.



However, in his latest post, the actor has ignored all the allegations.



Rather, he thanked friends and sympathizers for their love and support.

Nkem continued, by saying that his daughter's passing is a change he didn't expect, and as such he feels a deep sense of loss.



“I want to thank you all for the support and love shown to me and my family. When tragedy strikes, there is nothing more heartening than knowing that you’re not alone. It was with deep gratitude that I received your note, and calls with condolences. We have seen many changes over the years. But this is a change I did not anticipate and I am feeling an acute sense of loss.



“However, I know that because of your encouragement, I will get through this time. Thank you for helping to push me through my grief,” he wrote on Instagram.



