VGMA 2020: Edem roots for Eno Barony to win best rapper

Rapper, Eno Barony

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Ayigbe Edem is rooting for female rap heavyweight Eno Barony to win the Best Rapper of the Year Award in the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Edem told Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5FM’s mid-morning show, Ayekoo Ayekoo on Wednesday 26 August 2020 that a win for Eno Barony “will encourage a lot of other ladies who rap” because “a lot of ladies are not in the rap space.”



Touting her abilities, the Ewe rapper described Eno as “a really, really dope rapper” who is “pushing” in her music career.



According to the ‘Nyedzilo’ hitmaker, even though the awards are given to artistes with the highest votes, he will opt for Eno “hands down.”



Eno Barony is the only female rapper in contention with EL, Medikal, Teephlow, Strongman, Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur in this year's category.



On whether he was disappointed when his name did not appear on the list, Edem said: “I haven't been active with rap songs in the year under review so I'm sure they didn't have any material to put up there.”

Edem was, however, nominated for International Collaboration of the Year category with ‘Toto Remix’ featuring Nigeria's Davido.



Edem, born Denning Edem Hotor, is currently promoting his six-track ‘Mood Swings’ EP.



His current body of work has ‘Kpo’, ‘In Ghana’ featuring Efya, ‘Money’, ‘Chidi’, ‘Love You’ and ‘Efo Kodjo.’





