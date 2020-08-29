Entertainment

VGMA 2020: Eno Barony and Strongman’s awe-inspiring performance

Two of Ghana’s favourite rappers, Eno Barony and Strongman put up a spectacular performance at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Eno Barony, who was nominated for the “Rapper of the Year” and “Hip-hop Song of the Year”, opened up the performance for her set and was later joined by energetic Strongman to perform together.



She started off with a rap freestyle which addresses the beef and other issues with the Ghana music industry. She then performed two of her other songs before Strongman joined her to perform their collaboration, “Force Dem To Play Nonsense”.



Strongman took over with some fire bars and closed his performance with his hit single “Pilolo” which features Kelvyn Boy.



The 21st annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is a three-day music celebration, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August, 2020. Dubbed the “VGMA Weekend”, the event will celebrate our steep culture, vivacious music, and iconic artistes.



According to Charterhouse, the organisers of the award scheme, 30 accolades will be handed to hard working musicians during the first two days period.



A galaxy of stars has been billed to thrill a million-plus audiences with exciting performances.

They include EL, Kidi, Adina, Kuame Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah, King Promise, Eno Barony, Strongman, Celestine Donkor, Ras kuku, Efya, Kofi Mole, Epixode and many more.



So far, Eno, Strongman, Quamina MP, Kelvyn Boy, Kofi Mole, Ras Kuuku and Fameye have performed. The rest are scheduled for Saturday, August 29.



Unlike previous years, there are no ticket sales. Attendance were strictly by invitation.









