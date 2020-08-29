Entertainment

VGMA 2020: Kofi Mole makes quick, impressive recovery after falling on stage

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Mole stole the show on Friday night by showing how physically fit and smart he is when an accident occurred during his performance.

Kofi Mole, who earned three nominations this year, including “Best New Artiste of the Year”, displayed his athletic skills when he fell on stage.



He appeared on the stage while sitting in a shopping trolley, and he was performing “Atwei” (which features Joey B) when the incident happened.



He was almost through with that song but when he tried to jump out of the shopping trolley, he fell straight.



However, he played smart by making a quick recovery to swerve cameras and continued his performance like nothing happened.



He also performed his hit single, "Don't Be Late".

The 21st annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is a three-day music celebration, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August, 2020. Dubbed the “VGMA Weekend”, the event will celebrate our steep culture, vivacious music, and iconic artistes.



According to Charterhouse, the organisers of the award scheme, 30 accolades will be handed to hard working musicians during the first two days period.



A galaxy of stars has been billed to thrill a million-plus audiences with exciting performances.



They include EL, Kidi, Adina, Kuame Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah, King Promise, Eno Barony, Strongman, Celestine Donkor, Ras kuku, Efya, Kofi Mole, Epixode and many more.



So far, Eno, Strongman, Quamina MP, Kelvyn Boy, Ras Kuuku and Fameye have performed. The rest are scheduled for Saturday, August 29.

Unlike previous years, there are no ticket sales. Attendance were strictly by invitation.



However, music lovers can enjoy the VGMA Weekend experience from the front seat of the comfort of their homes, by watching the live broadcast on TV3 in Ghana, Pulse.com.gh, Soundcity TV, The Base TV, Rok Ghana on DSTV & GOtv in Africa, and worldwide via the internet on MTVbase and on Ghana Music Awards social media pages, 8pm each night.





