VGMA: Arnold disagrees with PRO's view on negative comments impacting sponsorship opportunities

Entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has shot down assertion from Robert Klah who is the spokesperson of Charterhouse, organizers of the Ghana Music Awards that negative comments about the awards scheme have made it had to secure corporate sponsorship.

According to Klah, negative criticisms before and after the awards discourage sponsors from coming on board.



Speaking on the United Showbiz show hosted by MzGee, Asamoah-Baidoo expressed his perspective on the matter, stating, "If you come and tell me that a sponsor is somewhere that doesn't understand how the ecosystem and the dynamics of the awards scheme work, then that sponsor and yourself need to sit up."



He further highlighted the significance of industry stakeholders having discussions about expectations before holding any major event.



According to Asamoah-Baidoo, such pre-discussions and post-discussions are integral to the process and should include both positive and negative aspects.



“Do you understand where I am going; it's part of that process that before we will hold any major event industry folks will have a discussion about our expectations.

“21st edition, what will transpire? When the show is done and we are talking about why a microphone wasn’t working, you are mad because we are talking about the microphone not working at the event,” he said.



He also addressed the issue of sponsors being displeased with negative comments or criticisms raised during discussions about the awards.



He specifically mentioned the example of Vodafone, a major sponsor of the VGMA, expressing dissatisfaction due to unfavourable remarks or the mention of technical issues during the event.



“Vodafone says they won't give you money because they aren’t happy you said something that pained them or talked about their microphone that isn’t working.



“Do you know how awkward this negativity is because it's part of the discussion? So if I sit here and say that I elected this person in this category and it's based on facts, you are saying the sponsor is saying why did I have to say that the board didn't do well and that you do not get it,” he added.

Arnold pointed out the awkwardness of sponsors expecting only positive discussions while neglecting the importance of addressing both the high and low points of an event and emphasized the need for a reorientation in understanding the dynamics of the system, as constructive criticism and open dialogue are essential for growth and improvement.



“So if it is Charterhouse’s problem or it's the sponsor's problem, then you should have a reorientation as to how the system goes because you cannot do without pre-discussion and post-discussion. And pre-discussion and post-discussion, you cannot seemingly take out the negative things that will happen.



“We sat here and talked about the low point and the high point. So, I come and I do the review, I will give you the high and low points and you are telling me that a certain sponsor has said that because I spoke about the low points, the thing is rather negative,” he indicated.



Highlighting the importance of constructive discussions, Asamoah-Baidoo disagreed with the notion that negativity surrounding the awards is detrimental.



He argued that negativity is part of the dynamics of any event and should be acknowledged and addressed for progress to occur.

Asamoah-Baidoo also alluded to the fact that media platforms play a crucial role in shaping perceptions and addressing issues within the industry while stressing the need for responsible media engagement to foster a better understanding of the impact of negative comments on VGMA's reputation and sponsorship opportunities.



While Charterhouse representative Robert Klah expressed concerns about securing sponsorships due to negative perceptions, Asamoah-Baidoo believes that open discussions and constructive dialogue can help improve the situation.



