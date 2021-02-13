VGMA board officially lifts ban on Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy

Dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

The Board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has officially announced the lifting of the ban imposed on Ghanaian dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

This was contained in a press release dated February 12, 2021, and sighted by GhanaWeb.



In the release, it stated that the two artistes can now participate in the upcoming event if they want to do so.



The VGMA board further warned the duo not to repeat the act that occurred during the 2019 edition of the VGMA.



“The Board agreed to admit them back to the scheme, hoping that such altercations that bring the scheme into disrepute, do not occur in future events. This makes them eligible to participate in this and subsequent editions of the VGMA, If they so desire. By extension, their collaborative works with other artistes are eligible for participation in the VGMA,” part of the statement read.



Meanwhile, the deadline for nomination ends Monday, February 15, 2020.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banned indefinitely from participating in the VGMAs after an altercation between them marred the 2019 edition.



The former rivals were also stripped of the awards they won on the night and asked to return the plaques they had been given.



Read the press statement below.



