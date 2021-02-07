VGMA disrespected Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale by lifting ban without informing them – Arnold

Charterhouse have decided to lift the indefinite ban placed on Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has described as ‘disrespectful’ the manner in which Charterhouse announced the lifting of the ban placed on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The board of the awards scheme in an announcement on February 6, 2021, said it has lifted the indefinite ban placed on Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale over their misconduct at the 20th anniversary of the VGMAs in 2019.



Speaking on Hitz FM, Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and PRO at Charterhouse said the conversation to lift the ban ensued at the board’s inaugural meeting.



But reacting to this, Arnold believes that if Charterhouse decides to lift the ban, then the two dancehall artistes, considering their level of importance in the entertainment industry, should be duly informed before any public announcement should be made.



“I believe that the lifting of the ban without consulting Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy was disrespectful on the part of VGMA. I’m saying this because when the issue happened we condemned both of them and so it is proper for VGMA on their part to do the right thing. Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are two big stakeholders in the entertainment industry so it is important the scheme considers and acknowledges their importance,” he stated.



He added, that considering the court action they faced and the magnitude of public ridicule they were subjected to as a result of Chapterhouse’s harsh decision, it is only proper that they are being treated with some level of respect and dignity.

“Look at the things they went through; they faced court, slept in cells for a day, and was subjected to public ridicule, the VGMA did not handle their ban lifting well. It means their level of pedigree in the industry is not being recognized,” he observed.



It would be recalled that Shatta Wale in a Facebook post at the time the ban was placed on him and Stonebwoy stated his intentions to boycott the VGMA awards scheme going forward.



“Upon sober reflections of events in recent times and having made broader consultations, I wish to announce that I will not be part of the Ghana Music Awards scheme going forward. God bless!” he wrote.



