VGMA failed on the 'Rapper of the Year' category - Da' Hammer

Founder of The Last Two Music Group, Da’ Hammer

Veteran Ghanaian sound engineer and founder of The Last Two Music Group, Edward Nana Poku Osei, professionally known as Da’ Hammer, has said that public voting should not be used as a criterion to adjudge the rapper of the year category.

Da’ Hammer's comment comes on the back of controversies that evolved after Kwesi Arthur was crowned Rapper of the Year at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Several showbiz pundits were of the view that Eno Barony should have been adjudged as the rapper of the year and not Kwesi Arthur.



The founder of The Last Two Music Group added his take on the debate as to whether Kwesi Arthur deserved the award or not in an interview with Caleb Nii Boye on ShowBiz on Starr 103.5 FM.



"It’s just what I heard about how the rapper of the year was handled. I heard it was based on votes and that is the worst thing I have ever heard for a category like the Rapper of the Year."



"How do you expect people to be sincere about their opinion on a rapper? You can’t get fans to be sincere about their opinion of their idol. There is no way somebody who loves Sarkodie will say Sarkodie can't rap or this year he didn't do that good."

"Rapper of the Year can never be in the voting category, it has to be decided by a committee inside the Academy who understands rap. They have to know what it takes to have five mics or one mic. It should never be based on one song but all the material you've put out."



"You need people who understand it to be able to choose the rapper of the year neutrally and so, the VGMA failed in this category."



Listen to Da' Hammer's interview with Caleb Nii Boye below:



