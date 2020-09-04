Entertainment

VGMA is partial - Don Elijah throws shots

Ghanaian entrepreneur and musician, Don Elijah popularly called GH Birdman who recently released 'Agyi Nsam', has thrown shots at organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Gh Birdman in an interview on Vibe With Jibriel which is on 'Y3 Kasa TV' revealed that he threw shots at VGMA in his new song 'Agyi Nsem' adding that VGMA is partial and doesnt support most artistes.



When asked if he sides with other Ghanaian artistes who discredits the awards scheme for not being credible, Don Elijah stated that most Ghanaians should listen to his new song 'Agyi Nsem' where he threw shots at the scheme.



"Have you listened to Agyi Nsem, listen to the first verse very well. In life, we are all not perfect and we are all sinners in our own ways. So long as Charterhouse are also humans and can make mistakes, maybe some awards were given as mistake or intentionally given for reasons I don't know. Awards schemes in Ghana make decisions and we can't complain much," he said.

The hip-hop artiste proved that he is the king of style, Don Elijah gave his fans and fashion lovers more reason to buy from his shop.



