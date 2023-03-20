‘VGMA is suffering from kwarshiokor and beri beri’ – Analyst

This year's edition of VGMAs has been scheduled for May 13

Chief Executive Officer of Speech Production, Enock Agyepong, has chided the board and organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) over their nominees' list.

The announcement of potential award recipients for this year’s scheme has been met with a barrage of concerns from netizens.



Some fans and stakeholders alike, have expressed dissatisfaction over what they term an unfair representation of artistes on the nomination list.



Mr. Agyepong, who shares a similar assertion, also believes that after all these years, the awards scheme is still deficient in some needed structures for its growth.



He wrote in a Facebook post,



“VGMA is Suffering from Kwashiokor & Beri beri. This might be the last write up I'll do on the VGMAs. Undoubtedly the biggest Award scheme in Ghana which we all subscribe to annually yet we cannot overlook its deficiencies that's is causing its kwashiokor and beri beri. These diseases occur due to lack of some vitamins needed for proper and healthy growth of the Scheme.

One major deficiency is not having the biggest Artist Shatta and his biggest songs nominated. They might have had issues in the past to the extent of going to court and calling some MISCREANTS but the fact still remains that the Award scheme without huge songs like ON GOD & JJC makes it Malnourished.”



He also projected the highlife category as the weakest, adding that, it lacked the proper representation of high-life musicians.



“Second key deficiency is the fact that we as a Country is known for the HIGHLIFE genre yet the Highlife Category is the weakest among all. Most of the Artistes who have their songs there are not even Highlife Artist infact some are Dancehall and Hiphop Artist. The real Highlife MUSICIAN are NOT there. The biggest and most intriguing name conspicuously missing out there is Kwabena Kwabena who I must say had a huge year which can be described as the biggest Come Back last year. He released some beautiful singles and topped it up with an Album.



“He toured the length and breathe of Europe and Ghana promoting the HIGHLIFE Genre. In fact he gave Epixode his biggest feature on Atia. Yet he was NOT Nominated for any Category even though Epixode who is a Dancehall Artist got Nominated with the same song he featured Kwabena on. Strangely one of his Singles titled Afraid to lose you also got its MusicVideo Nominated for Best Director yet the Artist himself didn't get any nomination.”



EB/BB