VGMA partners Ghana Music Live to deliver a career-enhancing package to VGMA Unsung nominees.

VGMA Unsung category

Source: Charterhouse

Ghana's Premier Award Scheme, VGMA, has partnered with neo-media entity Ghana Music Live to enhance the career of this year's VGMA Unsung nominees.

To enhance the career of the nominees and winner of the 24thVGMA UNSUNG, Ghana Music Live in collaborative discourse with Charterhouse has curated A list of goodies that will directly impact the growth and success of nominees and winner. So, in 2023, the nominees and winner of the Unsung initiative will not only get the spot to perform at the VGMAs, they will also have the following:



1. 5 Radio station music rotations per region, and interviews across Ghana for a year.



2. Assigned Dj for each nominee for a year (Provided by the Djs Union of Ghana - Djuga)



3. Distribution Deal for a year (Provided by Apprise Music with playlisting and premium placements)



4. Website development for all nominees (All Design Cost fully Borne)



5. Free music Video shoot for the winner only (All Costs and Direction borne by Tigon Creative Studios)



6. Video rotation on two stations in each region for a year.

7. Artiste Incubation Programme (Provided by the Ghana Association of Phonographic Industry - GAPI, Musicians Union of Ghana - MUSIGA and Ghana Music LIve (GML) Incubator Programmes)



8. Free production and promotion consultancy and Advisory Services for a year



According to Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and Communications of Charterhouse, “the VGMA Unsung is designed help put the spot light on the unsung artiste by providing them a shared platform with the stars of the country, from nominees’ announcements, through to nominees’ jam and finally a performance on music’s biggest night. However, we recognize that becoming a successful artiste will require more than the VGMA platform. Hence, we are happy with our partnership with Ghana Music Live, to help us give more value to the Unsung Acts.”



VGMA Unsung



VGMA Unsung is a Charterhouse initiative designed provide emerging artistes the springboard to breakthrough into main stream music. Introduced in 2014, the VGMA Unsung has featured nominees who have major stake in Ghana’s music industry. MzVee, Kuami Eugene, Epixode, Kelvyn Boy, Gyakie, Kofi Jamar, and many more. Call for entries for VGMA Unsung are usually announced at the beginning of each year, as part of the VGMA calendar. The 24th VGMA Unsung is a Charterhouse initiative sponsored by Closeup.



Ghana Music Live



Ghana Music Live is a 360 solution to empowering Ghanaian musicians across the globe. Through Interconnecting an App and website and creating a seamless sales and promotion avenue for music-related works by Ghanaians, this novelty constantly strives to partner with stakeholders to empower and enrich the ordinary Ghanaian musician.

With a core team and regional reps, Ghana Music Live is well-positioned to provide services to facilitate the growth and development of Ghana Music and Ghanaian musicians.



Several professionals purportedly hold the fort for Ghana Music Live to keep it rich, saturated, readily available, and always up-to-date.



Some of what Ghana Music Live puts out daily and weekly include MusicThisWeek, MusicCharts, Gospel Spotlight Videos, Event Highlights, Celebrity Quotes, Celebrity Birthdays, This Day In Music, and interesting Throwback Videos.



The Ghana Music Live App is available on Google Play, Apple Store, Microsoft store and on web.



The Future of Ghana Music Live



In the coming months, Ghanaian musicians will live hassle-free as Ghana Music Live creates a seamless avenue for their growth.



Cognizant of the struggles of the Ghanaian Musician, Ghana Music Live remains poised to deliver ease regarding promotion and sales for Ghanaian Musicians across the globe.

The current situation in Ghana adds a lot more hassle to the disadvantaged musician who has to pursue highly commercialized mediums to promote and sell their products. So, Ghana Music Live will rely on all available technology to ensure the business of music by Ghanaians thrive and grow.



Ghana Music Live uses all the technological tools available now, from a mobile APP on Android and IOS to a multi-functional Website and 24/7 social media presence to ensure relevance never wanes. Ghana Music Live is made possible by visionaries whose passion transcends immediate gain. You can call Ghana Music Live a project with a lifespan of eternity, and you won't be faulted.



