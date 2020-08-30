Entertainment

VGMA will only be credible when I'm crowned Artiste of the year - Guru

Rapper Guru

Musician, Guru born Maradona Yeboah Adjei has said the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards will only be credible only when he’s given his due and recognized for his hard work in the industry.

Yesterday, August, 29, Kuami Eugene was crowned as the Artiste of the year at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The announcement was met with shocking waves as a number of people did not expect the Rock Star to win it because the conversation on social media tipped Kofi Kinaata or Sarkodie.



However, the Lynz Entertainment signed artiste was voted that best in the year under review.



Reacting to the announcement, Guru who has since the start of his career not won the VGMA regardless of producing several hit songs said “Ghana music award Go be credible the day a go win artist of the year”.

