#VGMA21: Kofi Kinaata becomes first artiste to win ‘Songwriter of The Year Award’ three times

Musician Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian songwriter and rapper, Kofi King Arthur aka Kofi Kinaata has become the first artiste to win three times at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as far as the ‘Songwriter Of The Year Award’ category is concerned.

This record was set after his hit song ‘Things Fall Apart’ emerged winner of the ‘Songwriter Of The Year’ category at this year’s virtual award ceremony.



Kofi Kinaata, has, in the process, beaten the likes of Okyeame Kwame and Kojo Antwi who have won it only twice respectively.



‘Susuka’ and ‘Confession’ won in the same category at the 2016 and 2017 VGMAs respectively.

In a sharp tweet, Kofi Kinaata wrote: “First time in the history of #VGMAs! An artiste has won this Songwriter Award for the 3rd time ?????+?????= 3 Thanks to God! ???????? Thanks to all my fans worldwide. #TeamMooove”





First time in the history of #VGMAs! An artiste has won this Songwriter Award for the 3rd time ?????+?????= 3 Thanks to God! ???????? Thanks to all my fans worldwide. #TeamMooove pic.twitter.com/661PBKv9zK — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) August 28, 2020

