VGMA21: Kuame Eugene wins Artist of the Year

Kuame Eugene, has been crowned Artist of the Year at the 21st Edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The Highlife musician was nominated alongside the likes of Sarkodie who has won the award before, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton.
Having delivered a great performance during the night, Kuame Eugene thanked God, his manager, Richie Mensah and his fans for supporting throughout his music career.
Kofi Kinaata on the night won the Songwriter of the Year award, making it his third in a row while Cina Soul won Best Video of the Year Award.
