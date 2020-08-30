Entertainment

#VGMA21: List Of Highly Controversial Awards & Winners

Kuame Uegene, Kidi, Dopenation and Kwesi Arthur were among the big winners of the night

The 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) came off over the weekend to reward entertainment players in Ghana for their hard work and drive to push the local music to the top.

Deserving individuals and groups were rewarded albeit the award scheme was based on 30 per cent vote by the board and a 70 per cent vote by the public.



Although the music festival was highly smooth and successful, there had arisen some controversies about some awards and their winners.



According to rants by some fans, some artistes did not deserve to win certain awards because there were better people who should have won it.



Best Rapper Of The Year



The best rapper of the year award was won by Kwesi Arthur who was nominated alongside Eno Barony, Sarkodie, Medikal, Strongman and Teephlow. Many fans believe the award should have gone to either Eno Barony, Sarkodie or Medikal. Others also opined that Kwesi Arthur is not a quote on quote rapper thus was not fit to win that category.

Album Of The Year



KiDi’s Sugar album won the Album Of The Year category beating completion from King Promise’s ‘As Promised Album, Sarkodie’s ‘Black Love’ album, Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Made In Ghana’ album, Joe Mettle’s ‘Wind Of Revival’ album, Nacee’s ‘Time With God’ album and Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Live From Nkrumah Krom 2’ Album. Popular opinion had it that Sarkodie was deserving of the award than any other person.



Afrobeats Song Of The Year



DopeNation’s ‘Zanku’ was voted as the Afrobeats Song Of The Year’ album beating competition from Wendy Shay, King Promise, E.L, Kelvynboy, KiDi, Kwesi Arthur, Guilty Beats and Darkovibes. Fans believe Kelvynboy, Kwesi Arthur or Kidi should have won this category since their songs were more viral and relevant than ‘Zanku.’



Artiste Of The Year

The has been a huge uproar that has greeted the announcement of Kuami Eugene as the winner of this category especially when he faced competition from the likes of Kofi Kinaata, Diana Hamilton, Sarkodie, and Medikal. Many believe the critical analysis of the year under review and the work done by these artistes would point to the fact that Kuami Eugene does not deserve the award. Many argue that Kofi Kinaata or Sarkodie should have won this category because they have done pretty better than Kuami Eugene. Others think the other artistes have been cheated or Charterhouse was bribed to present this award to Kuami Eugene who even upon receiving it said ‘I was not expecting it.’



In all, just like any award scheme, there will surely be people who would feel cheated or betrayed or better still denied what they deserved. The conversation surrounding the entire VGMA 2020 has begun and the arguments will continue until nothing is left to be said.



However, congratulations to all who won and better luck to those who weren’t lucky enough to win it irrespective of how deserving they were.





