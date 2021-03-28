VGMA22 Unsung: Who takes the big stage

VGMA22 Unsung

Source: Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Every year for the past 7 years, the Vodafone Ghana music awards introduced a new category to the scheme called the Unsung Initiative. The initiative was introduced with a sole purpose in mind; giving upcoming artiste the opportunity to break through unto the world stage.

The ultimate win is the opportunity for the winner to perform live on the biggest stage in entertainment- the Vodafone Ghana music awards stage.



Organizers of the awards scheme, charterhouse has officially opened nominations for the 22nd edition of the VGMA. The process, as is being done every year is simple; post a picture of your favourite upcoming artiste across all social media platforms, tag them and add the hashtag #VGMA22UNSUNG. The artistes with the highest number of tags gets nominated in the unsung initiative.

The 22nd VGMA Unsung initiative, dubbed ‘WHO TAKES THE NEXT STAGE’ is a Charterhouse initiative and proudly brought to you by Close-up.



Nominees are opened until 30th March 2021.