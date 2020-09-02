Entertainment

VGMAs: 'The best people don’t always win awards' – Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper Eno Barony says winning the award of Rapper of the Year doesn’t make you the best.

Eno Barony was nominated for the Rapper of the Year for the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) but failed to win the coveted award.



Rapper Kwesi Arthur was the winner at a virtual event held over the weekend at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



In an interview with MzGee on TV3 Wednesday, September 2, Eno Barony acknowledged the likes of Sarkodie, Strongman and Medikal, with whom she competed for the award.



“Kwesi Arthur winning does not mean he is a better rapper than anybody,” she indicated.



Eno, who performed on stage at the event, released a song just hours after the show and made some interesting and controversial claims.

When asked about the song, she says said: “I had to do this for my fans to calm them down”.



“A lot of people were concerned that I didn’t win, so I’m just trying to tell everybody that award or no award we still dey.”



Reacting to whether or not she was referring to the eventual winner, Kwesi Arthur, she stated that “you can be given the award or anything. Congratulations to you but it doesn’t mean you are the best.”



This is the second time the rapper has gotten nominated for the award and hasn’t won it.



“I didn’t feel disappointed. I learn and come back.”

