VGMAs boycott: Shatta Wale gives conditions for a comeback

Shatta Wale Angry Mad .png Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has established that until the board and organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) take the first step in making amends, he will not be a part of any of their initiatives.

After the 2-year-old ban placed on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy following their brawl at the 2019 VGMAs was lifted, Shatta has not been a part of the event as he announced he had boycotted the award scheme.

Stonebwoy, on the other hand, had been nominated for consequent editions and even won the Reggae Dancehall song of the Year at the 23rd VGMAs after he showed interest in the scheme.

Shatta insists that he will only participate in the awards scheme only if he and the organizers reach a consensus.

His comments are in reaction to his absence from the 2024 VGMAs nominees list which has since stirred conversations on social media.

Describing the VGMAs as his ex-girlfriend, Shatta said the board should have a nicer approach so they can negotiate and come to agreeable terms for him to join.

“VGMA is my ex-girlfriend, anytime they want to come back I am here. I feel because they are the ones organizing this and there should be a nice approach. They should also find someone from the office to come and invite me to come on board and it will be beautiful. We should take this like that…we have to understand that united we stand divided we fall,” he stated in an interview with Hitz FM.

The Dancehall artiste emphasized that he doesn’t regard the scheme as an enemy, and as such, he believes that both parties can create something magical when his proposed steps are considered.

“I don’t have VGMA at heart and I don’t have any enemy there. It’s just that things happen and we move on. We have to understand that united we stand divided we fall,” he said.





EB/BB

