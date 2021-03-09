VIDEO FLASHBACK: Don’t be in a hurry to be successful – MzVee

On March 9, 2017, Ghanaian songstress, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee, advised the Ghanaian youth to be patient and prepare for success rather than being in a hurry to become successful.

The former Lynx entertainment signee stated every individual deserves to be successful in life but not everyone will attain that feat.



Mzvee made this statement when addressing some youth at the National Women’s Summit in Accra which was covered by GhanaWeb TV.



“No one is alienated from being successful. Every single person here can be successful but not everybody will be because not everybody is willing to take those steps they need to take to be successful,” MzVee noted.

The songstress also mentioned preparedness as a key to becoming successful in life.



Watch the video below:



