Vals Day: Be more patient with your partners, reduce expectation – Relationship consultant advises

Valentine's Day is marked on February 14

Have you wondered how married couples, as well as lovers, are going to celebrate this year's Valentine's Day amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?

No matter how things may go, couples who usually embark on getaway trips, plan dinner dates, attend love concerts will now have to restrategize due to the ban on public gathering as a result of the virus.



No matter how things may be, one cannot ignore the fact that we are not in normal times and for that matter, one must not expect any loud celebrations and surprises from their partners as word on the streets has it that, “pockets are tight” due to the financial constraint brought about by the pandemic.



Speaking on the back of this year’s celebrations, Relationship Consultant, Ogochukwu Nweke, who spoke with GhanaWeb advised individuals to lower their expectations and be more patient with their partners who might not be able to meet their expectations this Valentine's Day.

“I encourage the people to be a bit patient with their partners and spouses and let's see how we are all going to grow together,” Mr Nweke advised.



He further noted that “Emotional intelligence is very important, we need to grow in maturity, we need to look at things from a totally different perspective. We should be interested in the fact that there are more important traditions that we can use to prove and establish love.”



No matter the situation, some people will go the extra mile to ensure that their husbands, wives, boyfriends or girlfriends have a memorable experience on Valentine's Day coming Sunday, February 14, 2020.