Van Vicker shares a heartwarming family photo, social media reacts with admiration

Van Vicker and family

Renowned Ghanaian actor Van Vicker recently melted the hearts of his fans and followers on social media when he shared a precious family moment

On his Instagram account, his post featured an endearing image of him posing alongside his children and wife, revealing how much his kids have grown over the years.



He captioned the post, “It's a blessing to be surrounded by love, care, trust, and support. It's inspiriting. I thank y'll, far and near; physical and virtual. God Bless.”



In the captivating photograph, Van Vicker's children looked all grown up, displaying their unique personalities and charm.



The actor's pride and joy were evident as he stood beaming next to his family, radiating happiness and contentment.



The post provided a glimpse into the personal life of the beloved actor, showing the strong bond and love that he shares with his wife and children.

Unsurprisingly, the post garnered immense attention from fans and well-wishers across various social media platforms.



The comments section was flooded with heartwarming messages of admiration, support, and love for the Vicker family.



Many expressed awe at how quickly time had passed, noting the remarkable growth of the actor's children, whom they had witnessed growing up through previous family posts.



Nigerian actress Angela Okorie wrote, "How time flies, Van, God bless your family and happy birthday, bro."



A follower said, “May God continue to bless you and increase your territory. You didn't let fame get into your head. You taught us good morals through your movies when I was growing up.”

Another added, “Congratulations to you, great actor. What a beautiful family you have here. Not the one that abandons his family to look for problems upon himself. God bless your family, Van Vicker.”





ADA/OGB













