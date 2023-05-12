Vanilla out with 'Kelewele'

Official artwork for the project

Source: Bullhaus Entertainment

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Vanilla, is back with a bang after his smash hit, “How It Feels”, which features fellow Ghanaian musician, Mr Drew.

After receiving heavy rotation on both radio and television nationwide, this time, the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Unsung Category nominee and Emerging Music Awards Artiste of the Year is out with an Afrobeats tune with a blend of Amapiano and House music feel titled “Kelewele”, which is a love letter to Black women.



The song is a celebration and affirmation of the beauty of dark-skinned women, whom Vanilla described as gorgeous and sees divinity through them. He chronicles in the song how he perceives Black women and highlighted their amazing attributes the world should pay attention to.



Vanilla further likened them to Kelewele, a popular Ghanaian delicious food made of fried plantains seasoned with spices, which is usually referred to in English as hot plantain crisps.

The mid-tempo “Kelewele” proves Vanilla’s creativity and versatility as he brings an all-new vibe with this song, which is expected to thrill his core fans and lovers of good music globally.



Genius Selection produced the song by the Bullhaus Entertainment signed musician.



Click this link to enjoy the song.