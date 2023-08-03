Vanisher thrills fans at Ghetto Talent Hunt

Vanisher (bare-chested) during his electrifying performance at the Ghetto Talent Hunt

Vanisher Empire, a fast-rising dancehall artiste, over the weekend treated music lovers at Adabraka to a spectacular performance.

This was at the beginning of the maiden edition of the Ghetto Talent Hunt Show, organised by the Nii Noi Nortey Foundation on Saturday.



He entertained the audience with some of his interesting songs already enjoying airplay.The audience could not help but control their excitement as they chanted his name amidst clapping and singing.



The Ghetto Talent Hunt Show is an initiative of Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, a Member of Parliament (MP) hopeful for the Korle Klottey Constituency in the Greater Accra Region through his foundation, the Nii Noi Nortey Foundation.



The project aims at unearthing talents in the various categories of music and dance while promoting creativity among the youth of the constituency.

Leading member of the organising committee, Foresight Zakari Yaro Alhassan, an Assemblyman hopeful for Odawna-Sahara, also within the Korle Klottey Constituency, in an interview, he disclosed that the show would be replicated in all 11 electoral areas within the constituency in the coming days.



According to him, a winner would be selected from each electoral area and a grand finale would be hosted to select the overall winner.



On prizes at stake, Mr. Alhassan said that a trip to South Africa and an undisclosed amount of money were at stake for the first position, while other prizes were also available for the first and second runners-up.



The next phase of the talent hunt, he added, would take place at Osu Alata, but the date would be confirmed soon.