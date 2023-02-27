0
Veteran American actress parades NAACP Awards in beaded kente cloth

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph made a bold fashion statement at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards by showcasing a royal Ghanaian kente cloth, designed by a renowned Ghanaian designer.

The event took place on the evening of February 25th, 2023, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California, and Ralph's appearance was one of the highlights of the night.

In an Instagram post that she shared with her over 850,000 followers, Ralph looked exquisite wearing a beautiful corseted kente gown in golden and orange hues that accentuated her figure.

She matched her outfit with tasteful makeup, which complemented her ponytail hairdo.

Ralph later disclosed that her Ghanaian designers invested over 1,000 hours in creating the beaded gown, which she called a true work of art.

Meanwhile, her choice to don the kente cloth was a graceful tribute to African heritage, and it served as an inspiration to many with her Instagram post amassing over 100,000 likes since she posted it barely 24 hours ago.

It has also received almost 2,000 comments, with many praising her for her stunning appearance that exuded a regal aura.

In conclusion, Sheryl Lee Ralph's bold fashion statement at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards was a testament to her refined taste in fashion and her respect for the African culture.





