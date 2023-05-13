0
Veteran Nollywood actor Saint Obi dead after protracted illness - Reports

Saint Obi Nollywood Saint Obi

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: saharareporters.com

Nigeria’ veteran actor, Saint Obi, has passed on at the age of 57 after a protracted illness.

It was reported that he died since Monday after battling an undisclosed illness for several months with no successful treatment.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria is yet to make a statement as the family reportedly had a little disagreement hence the delay to make a formal announcement

His body was deposited at the morgue at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Saint Obi was the favourite of many home video lovers in late 90s and early 2000 before he suddenly stopped appearing in movies. He had featured in over 100 movies before his demise.

