Veteran actor, Emeka Ike resurfaces as musician

Emeka Ike3.png Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood legend and former president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Ike, who has been missing from the movie scene for a long time, has suddenly reappeared, but this time, as a musician.

This comes after the actor who is the founder and CEO of Nollywood TV, had vowed not to follow the footsteps of other famous Nollywood stars who ventured into the music scene.

Ike is featured as a rapper/singer, on a musical track, titled “Put it Inside” by Mykey Pondafone, a musical artist, who teamed up with Ruff Coin (Nwa Aba) about a decade ago, to make a hit track, titled "Aga Ekuru Gi” which was quite popular and successful in the south-eastern part of Nigeria.

Emeka Ike, who confirmed in the song that he had vowed never to sing, admitted to changing his mind, after Mykey Pondafone, brought his music box to his house.

The song which emphasizes hard work and good work ethics, was posted on Emeka Ike’s verified Instagram handle, and is now available for streaming on major music platforms.

