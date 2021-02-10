Veteran actor Kojo Dadson is dead

The late veteran actor Emmanuel Kojo Dadson

Veteran actor Emmanuel Kojo Dadson has died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Confirming the news to Graphic, his brother PaJohn, said Kojo Dadson was rushed to the Ridge Hospital after he became weak and dehydrated.



It was at the Ridge Hospital he was then diagnosed with kidney issues and recommended dialysis.



He passed on undergoing his first dialysis at the Korle Bu Hospital.



The veteran actor’s brother also confirmed that Mr Dadson died exactly two weeks after the death of his wife.

Kojo Dadson who gained fame in a home series titles Home Sweet Home suffered from a stroke in 2012 which kept him on the wheelchair for eight years.



He has also featured in several movies including Love Brewed In An Africa Pot, Run Baby Run, Sun City, Hotel St. James, Doctor Love among others.



He was 58 years old.