Entertainment

Veteran actor Osofo Dadzie confirmed dead

Veteran Ghanaian actor and producer, Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Osofo Dadzie

Veteran Ghanaian actor and producer, Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Osofo Dadzie has been confirmed dead. He died this morning at age 89.

The demise of the veteran actor was announced by actor Mr Beautiful on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ Show hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo.



Before the sad incident, Mr Beautiful said he paid a visit to the deceased just last month (July) with his colleague actor-Kohwe.

