13
Menu
Entertainment

Veteran actor Pete Edochie speaks on his son's decision to pick a second wife

Pete Edochie Legend Pete Edochie and son, Yul Edochie

Sun, 4 Dec 2022 Source: www.peacefmonline.com

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has revealed how he felt when his son, actor Yul Edochie, disclosed he had picked his colleague, Judy Austin, as a second wife.

Speaking in a new interview with Vanguard, Pete Edochie said he didn’t feel good about his son’s decision but that was his choice to make.

“I didn’t feel good, but like I said, I’m a Christian and I read the Bible. Solomon, with 700 wives and 300 concubines, was branded a man of wisdom. It’s his choice and for whatever reason he decided to take a second wife, that’s what I can say," he was quoted as saying.

Yul made news in April this year when he announced he had picked Judy as his second wife.

His first wife, May, has since expressed her displeasure at his decision, stating that she will not be cajoled to accept what does not align with her faith.

Source: www.peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin