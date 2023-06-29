Veteran actress Iyabo Oko is dead

Veteran Nollywood Yoruba actress, Iyabo Oko

Veteran Nollywood Yoruba actress, Kudirat Odukanwi popularly known as Iyabo Oko, is dead, AMILOADED gathered.

Her daughter, Bisi aisha announced on Facebook today, saying that the actress died on Wednesday evening.



Bisi Aisha wrote; “My mum is gone.” she added; “May your soul rest in peace, mummy.



Foluke Darmola wrote; and finally we lost her, rip Iyabo Oko, we did our best but God knows best.



Recall In 2022, Bisi Aisha via her official Instagram page disclosed that her mum, Iyabo Oko has resurrected as her hands moved 3hours after she announced dead.

She wrote; “Wonderful being ,she moved her hand after been confirmed dead 3hrs ago.God we will forever praise ur HOLY name.”



According to reports, Iyabo Oko, who has been away from the movie scene for years now, has been battling with ill health which has now led to her untimely demise.



Though much details about her death hasn’t been made known, her daughter, Bisi Aisha, confirmed the news of her death.



Also announcing the death on his official page, popular Skit Maker simply known as “Boda wasiu” wrote “Mama iyabo is dead ????” with the picture of the actress attached. The post has garned more than 1000 likes as at the time of filing this report.