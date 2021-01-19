Veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare shows off newly born twins

Kalsoume Sinare with husband Tony Baffoe

Award-winning Ghanaian veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare has taken to social media to show off a beautiful set of twins in her arm.

It is hard to say if these babies are her own children or that of her daughter or son because the caption she provided for the post is very cryptic.



In the photo, Kalsoume Sinare was spotted wearing a stunning all-white dress, an expensive watch, and a silver-coloured ‘duku’ while the babies rocked the same striped attires.



The actress in sharing the lovely picture of herself and the twins laying calmly in her arms only added the caption: “Allah is our strength ??????”

One thing that is worthy of note even though we can’t fully confirm if she is the mother of these twins, a lot of her celebrity friends have been reacting to the picture happily with love emojis.



So far, zionfelix.net has seen comments from the likes of Kafui Danku, Prince David Osei, Selassie Ibrahim, and a few others.



