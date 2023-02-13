Veteran broadcaster, Nii Corley Clottey, laid to rest

Mr. Benjamin Corley Clottey, a retired staff member and veteran broadcaster with the Ghana Broadcast

The remains of Mr. Benjamin Corley Clottey, a retired staff member and veteran broadcaster with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, have been interred in Accra.

A memorial service was held at St. George’s Garrison Anglican Church, at Burma Camp.



Benjamin Nii Corley Clottey started work as a postal telegraph officer and junior instructor at the postal training school in Accra.



He was later employed at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in December 1956 as a program’s assistant and announcer and later moved to the Ga section as a translator.



Under his supervision, programmes such as “Africa this week” and “Voice of our Time” gained public recognition.

The memorial service held at the St. George Garrison Anglican church at Burma was attended by family, friends, and former colleagues of the late Mr. Clottey.



The chaplain at the Ministry of Defence, Rev. Canon Lt. Col. Ian Adjei encouraged the family to stay united in these difficult times.



The family of the late Mr. Benjamin Clottey shared some fond memories of him.



He left behind eight children. He was 87.