Vicky Dee releases electric Afrobeats tune ‘Abena’

Official artwork for the project

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Setting the bar higher with a stellar production and a genuine performance, Vicky Dee just dropped his brand-new release, a brand new Afrobeats bop titled ‘Abena.’

This song is pure fire and it definitely burns a lot of the competition out there when it comes to new Afrobeats music! ‘Abena’ marks an important step forward towards further solidifying Vicky Dee’s sound and vision.



Vicky Dee is widely recognized for his exceptional talent in producing infectious beats and memorable melodies. With his latest offering, ‘Abena,’ he once again demonstrates his prowess in the dynamic world of urban Afrobeats music. This brand-new studio single is an excellent representation of his unique style and an impressive introduction to his craft.



The song blends traditional rhythms with modern sounds, resulting in a sonic tapestry that is both nostalgic and contemporary. Vicky Dee's vocal finesse is on full display in ‘Abena,’ along with his ability to create music that transcends borders.



The track is a rhythmic escape that offers listeners a captivating and immersive experience. The song's seamless blend of traditional and modern elements highlights his versatility as an artist and his ability to create music that appeals to a diverse audience.

Vicky Dee has an impressive discography that includes several amazing songs. Some of the notable tracks include ‘Love Riddim,’ a chart-topping hit that has garnered millions of streams worldwide. ‘Maria’ is another fan-favorite, with its catchy beats and soulful lyrics.



Additionally, the artist has also released ‘Spiritual Vibes,’ a song that showcases their versatility and unique sound. These tracks, along with many others, are currently available on some of the very best digital streaming services, including Spotify, where fans can enjoy them at any time.



It’s safe to state that Vicky Dee's ‘Abena’ depicts a fantastic representation of his talent and passion for creating music that transcends a myriad of tones and influences. If you enjoy punchy Afrobeats music with a hint of Hip-Hop and Pop, this is most definitely going to be right up your alley.



