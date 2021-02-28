Victor Beausoleil and partners start music agency and studio in Ghana

Source: Obed Boafo, Contributor

Celebrated Cape Coast-based author Victor Beausoleil is set to roll out a new studio and music agency in Ghana.

Set to be launched in April, the facility will be located in Cape Coast.



Trading under the name Sovereign Music Group, it is to create enormous opportunities for artistes to develop their skills.



Beausoleil believes the unique set of skills will also make them reach outside the borders of Ghana and ensure long careers as opposed to a few local hits.



The Sovereign Music Group has experts onboard from America, South Africa, UK, Denmark, Kenya, Tanzania and Nigeria.



The world-class facility will also ensure Ghanaian acts, established and upcoming, get to tap into the vast exposure of their international colleagues.



The Sovereign Music Group is in partnership with Ghanaian music icon Okyame Kwame and Ghana's Ambassador on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Matthew Mensah.

A successful author with 12 published books to his name, a seasoned philanthropist, Victor Beausoleil governs all his businesses, ventures and humanitarian endeavours on the premise of a triple bottom line people, planet and prosperity.



Through youth programming, community economic development initiatives, sponsorships, scholarships and environmental clean-ups, Beausoleil is contributing and building a positive legacy in Ghana.



He is hopeful that his solid track record over the years will come in handy as he undertakes the Sovereign Music Group project.



Beausoleil has a proven record of building capacity. In the last few years, he has built that of hundreds of youth in the Central Region. The Baba Future Leaders program is a truly remarkable initiative based in Cape Coast that exemplifies “I am because we are”.



Beausoleil's works as an author have earned him a lot of respect. He has written on wide-ranging subjects from poverty to parenting and adulthood.

