Victor Rymz receives two award nominations

Victor Rymz, Musician

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

Versatile artiste, Victor Rymz has been nominated for two awards by the Ghana Entertainment and Business Industry Awards (GEBIA).

The young musician, who received nominations for the Discovery of the Year and Afro Pop artiste of Year announced the news in an interview recently and called on his fans and the public, in general, to vote for him to win.



He said “I am grateful for this recognition and I know very well that I could not have come this far without the grace of God and the support of my fans.



I will be very happy if we bring the award home for a bigger celebration so I am pleading with everybody to vote for me via castvotegh.com or using the shortcode star *4477*714#.”



Victor Rymz has been in both the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industry for a while now with several songs to his credit.

His latest song titled Infinity Love is currently trending online and can be downloaded via Spotify, Apple Music, Tiktok and Shazam.



Infinity Love was produced by Veeny Beatz and mixed by Selfmade Beatz.



Known in real life as Abiola Victor, the musician revealed that he was ready to put in all the necessary effort to become one of Africa’s most wanted singers.