Victoria Inyama prays for May Edochie as she buries late son

May Edochie

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has taken to social media to offer prayers for May Edochie who buried her son, Kambilichukwu on Monday, April 24.

Recall that Kambilichukwu, the first son of Yul and May Edochie slumped and died while playing football.



Victoria confessed that there are no words to adequately describe her experience, but she nevertheless affirmed that God is God and asked for the Holy Spirit to direct and teach May to believe God without reservation.



She wrote: “I pray for you today. That the Holy Spirit guides you and lead you to trust God unconditionally. I still can’t find words to match your Experience…. God is still God @mayyuledochie”.



Earlier, Linc, brother of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie said his nephew’s death was traumatizing.

In a video on his Instagram page, Linc expressed hope that the family would emerge stronger.



He said, “The last couple of days have been completely traumatizing. The bible says in all things, give thanks to God. It is actually difficult practising.



"This is because as human beings, it’s not easy but the bible doesn’t lie it says in all things give thanks.



“I pray that by the grace of God, we are going to come out stronger from this and I also know that evil has an expiry date.”