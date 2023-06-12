Victoria Lebene and Nkonkonsa celebrate 4 years of marriage

Victoria Lebene with her husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah (Nkonkonsa)

Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur Victoria Lebene has posted a picture of herself and her husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, also known as Nkonkonsa, celebrating four years of being together as a married couple.

In June 2019, Victoria and Eugene began a marital relationship, and for the four years they’ve spent together, they have been blessed with two children.



To celebrate their anniversary, the actress shared a picture of her husband and herself, dressed in an all-white outfit, on her Instagram page on June 12, 2023. In the post, she stated how they have been able to go through the four years and wished for both of them the grace to celebrate more years.



“I don’t know what your spiritual life says, All I know is God is in this story!... 4 years came within a twinkle of an eye, blessed with many things and 2 beautiful and Angelic children of our time. Happy more years to come in JESUS NAME. Happy 4th Anniversary” she wrote.



Some netizens shared their joy and commented on the post. One netizen wrote: “Happy 4th Anniversary to You Too. May God Continue to Bless your Union.”

“already ooo GOD IS GOOD. GOD BLESS YOU AND HONOURABLE,” another netizen commented.



