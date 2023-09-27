Victory Vocals promotes Church Choruses at musical program

Victory Vocals

Source: Graham Osafo Adu, Contributor

Hundreds of music enthusiasts gathered at the GNAT Hall, Accra to join Victory Vocals in the program “The Power Behind Music (Chorus Edition)”. The program was in collaboration with Fruit of the Lips Music. Held on the theme “Harnessing the power of church choruses’, the program lived up to its billing- from the very first note to the final crescendo, the event was a powerful testament to the unifying force of music.

The festival was a melting pot of musical genres, with the Victory Vocals performing a wide range of traditional Ghanaian melodies. The diverse musical tapestry mirrored the rich cultural mosaic of Ghana itself, and each performance told a unique story. Victory Vocals treated the audience to over 20 church choruses sung by the Churches of Christ in Ghana.



A bishop at the Church of Christ Nsawam Road (Circle) congregation Dr. Eric Darko encouraged the audience to learn local choruses. He further stated that the voice is the first instrument and the greatest of all instruments and therefore should be used extensively in the worship and praise of God.



Mr. Frederick Adom, the CEO of Fruit of the Lips Music, and co-organizer of the program, said the main motive for collaborating with Victory Vocals was to preserve local choruses and ensure that all congregations sing them very well. He further stated even though it long, they eventually compiled the songs into a hymnal with the help and permission of the original owners/composers. Copies were sold at the event.



The highlight of the event was a citation presented to Mr. Daniel Kwame Kafui Dzogbetsah, who was honored for his effort in arranging a significant percent of the choruses sang and his contribution to songs in the Churches of Christ. He serves as a Music Director of Victory Vocals.

The "Power Behind Music" not only celebrates the rich and diverse musical heritage of Church choruses in Ghana but also demonstrates the unifying and transformative power of music. As the final notes echoed through the GNAT Hall auditorium, it was clear that this program had touched the hearts and souls of all who attended, leaving a lasting impression of the beauty and power of choral music.



It was a day when voices from different backgrounds harmonized to create a symphony of unity, proving once again that music has the unique ability to bring people together in the most extraordinary ways.







