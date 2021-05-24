Video Flashback: Counsellor Lutterodt lists 6 reasons why most celebrities are not married

Controversial marriage counsellor, Rev. George Lutterodt stated sometime in 2017 that most female celebrities were not married because they usually give birth out of wedlock.

Counsellor Luterodt who at that time was of the view that ‘unsuccessful marriages’ associated with most female celebrities should be of major concern to Ghanaians said:



"A woman was created for man. Women were not part of the creation of God. The original plan of God was to create men but when Adam came into the scene, he desired for a woman. That is why God disabled man to create woman."



Counsellor Lutterodt noted further that the fact that these personalities take pride just bringing forth kids without getting married first baffles him.

“So why are some celebrities not married if indeed it is a must for every woman to be married? Most of them enjoy being ‘born-one’ celebrities,” he told GhanaWeb.



