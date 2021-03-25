Video Flashback: I nearly divorced my wife a day after marriage - Lawrence Tetteh

The Founder of the UK-based World Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh three years ago revealed, that he nearly divorced his wife a day after their marriage.

According to the man of God, their honeymoon was cut short in Scotland after the wife labelled him as a village king after he opted to eat Kenkey.



He made this known while delivering a sermon at the thanksgiving service of the late songstress Ebony Reigns.



"Twenty-eight years ago when I married Barbara, we almost got divorced after a day and this was because my wife called me a village King. We got married at a big wedding in London and it was because we were both student leaders in our University days."

"Then a friend of ours said he was going to give us a jet that will take us to our honeymoon in Scotland and when we got there I opted to eat Kenkey upon hearing that there was a kenkey joint in Scotland and that made her angry and she called me a village king."



Watch the video as published in 2018 below:



