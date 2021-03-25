Video Flashback: Sonnie Badu cleans my shoe, washes my clothes - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Three years ago today, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder of the UK-based World Miracle Outreach disclosed how he influenced the international career of multiple award-winning gospel musician Sonnie Badu.

Delivering a sermon at the thanksgiving service of late Songstress Ebony Reigns, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh recounted how Sonnie Badu used to clean his shoes and did his laundry.



He furthered that Sonnie Badu is where he is today because of his service and humility.



‘’I gave Sonnie Badu his first international exposure. He is my spiritual son. If you go on the internet you’ll see posts on how he still washes my clothes and cleans my shoe. He called me this morning,” Dr. Tetteh said.

“As we are talking today, he is in Atlanta performing on one of the biggest platforms in the world," he added.



Watch the video as published in 2018 below:



